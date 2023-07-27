J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 10,290 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,279. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.