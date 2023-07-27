J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 252,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

