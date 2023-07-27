Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JUP traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,059,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.57. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 158.30 ($2.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £626.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,335.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

