Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Equities researchers at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,892. Kenvue has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $402,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $565,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $1,295,000.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

