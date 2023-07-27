Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

