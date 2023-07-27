Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.