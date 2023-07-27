Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

KMB traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $130.87. 1,291,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

