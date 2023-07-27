Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

