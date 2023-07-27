Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

