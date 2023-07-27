Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.60.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $61.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.13. 1,306,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,341. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

