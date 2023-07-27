Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.45. 755,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,724. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.01 and its 200-day moving average is $397.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

