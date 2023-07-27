Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

