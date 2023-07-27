Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,909 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 257.3% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,093,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,903,000 after acquiring an additional 562,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.79. 871,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,459. The company has a market capitalization of $262.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

