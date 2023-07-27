Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,092. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

