Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $628,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,246. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

