Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,517,000 after buying an additional 990,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $93.92. 2,541,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,578. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.