Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.30. 1,249,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,005. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

