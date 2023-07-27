Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.84 on Thursday. 903,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

