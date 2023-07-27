Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $5.65 on Thursday, hitting $234.79. The stock had a trading volume of 958,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

