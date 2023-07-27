Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $29.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $732.35. 230,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,502. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

