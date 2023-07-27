Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.79. 630,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

