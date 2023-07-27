Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.06. 511,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

