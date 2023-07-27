Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

MRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,185. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 29.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

