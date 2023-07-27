Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.42. 764,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 12,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

