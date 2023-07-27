Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 1,296,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

