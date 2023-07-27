Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 1,017,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,849. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after buying an additional 447,266 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

