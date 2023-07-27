Merck & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.19. 2,394,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $269.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.