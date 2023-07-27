Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

META opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $325.35. The firm has a market cap of $823.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

