Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given “Underperform” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $823.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $325.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

