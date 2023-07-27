Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

