Mina Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. Mina has a total market cap of $416.32 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,057,176,893 coins and its circulating supply is 940,865,139 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,057,081,132.8400393 with 940,663,517.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44287239 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,405,324.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

