Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) PT Raised to $9.50 at UBS Group

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNTK. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 4.1 %

MNTK traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of -0.30. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

