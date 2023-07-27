Morgan Stanley Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $415.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Align Technology Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $53.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.68. 1,777,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.24 and its 200-day moving average is $312.85. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

