MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 97.69%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,244. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.33.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

