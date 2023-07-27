NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.7%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 503.19 and a quick ratio of 503.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,628.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NREF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,927.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

