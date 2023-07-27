Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $445.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

