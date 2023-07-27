Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $420.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $423.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.84 and a 200-day moving average of $335.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

