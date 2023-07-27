Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,601. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In related news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

