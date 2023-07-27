OneMain Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

OneMain has increased its dividend by an average of 56.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 903,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,247. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

