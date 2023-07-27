Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 2,347,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

