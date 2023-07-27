Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $316.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

