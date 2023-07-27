Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $981.00 million-$981.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 95,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.