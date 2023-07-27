PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 6,338,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,706,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. PG&E has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 935,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PG&E by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 315,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.