PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 304,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,213. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

