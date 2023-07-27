Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 123,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,667. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.