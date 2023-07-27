PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

NYSE PJT traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.54. 189,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,388. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in PJT Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

