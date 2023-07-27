Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Amgen stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.74. 244,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.