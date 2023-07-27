Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 40,562 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,282.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.36. 1,061,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

