Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $33.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.32). Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

