Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

