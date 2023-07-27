Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,085.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,075.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

